Argentinian envoy apprises of low cost housing projects in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday apprised Argentinian envoy to Pakistan Leopoldo F.Sahores about the ongoing low cost housing projects and the work being done for flourishing housing sector in the country.

During the meeting both the dignitaries discussed various bilateral issues, said a news release issued here.

Iftikhar Shallwani briefed the ambassador regarding the upcoming First International Housing Expo-2022 and invited him as well.

Leopoldo F.Sahores assured Argentina's participation in the International Housing Expo-2022.

He appreciated the efforts of Secretary and expressed his pleasure over the work done so far by the Government of Pakistan especially by Housing Ministry.

Leopoldo F.Sahores also appreciated the hard work of Ministry of Housing and Works to provide shelter to the homeless and to provide quality residential facilities to the government employees and general public at affordable rates.