UrduPoint.com

Argentinian Envoy Apprises Of Low Cost Housing Projects In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Argentinian envoy apprises of low cost housing projects in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday apprised Argentinian envoy to Pakistan Leopoldo F.Sahores about the ongoing low cost housing projects and the work being done for flourishing housing sector in the country.

During the meeting both the dignitaries discussed various bilateral issues, said a news release issued here.

Iftikhar Shallwani briefed the ambassador regarding the upcoming First International Housing Expo-2022 and invited him as well.

Leopoldo F.Sahores assured Argentina's participation in the International Housing Expo-2022.

He appreciated the efforts of Secretary and expressed his pleasure over the work done so far by the Government of Pakistan especially by Housing Ministry.

Leopoldo F.Sahores also appreciated the hard work of Ministry of Housing and Works to provide shelter to the homeless and to provide quality residential facilities to the government employees and general public at affordable rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Argentina Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

6 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.