Argument On Parking Turns Bloody, Young Man Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Argument on parking turns bloody, young man shot dead

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man was shot dead on Thursday while another was injured over a petty dispute of parking a water tanker.  According to the A-Section police, the incident occurred in Amani Shah Colony in Latifabad Unit 11.  The police told that the tanker was called to supply water at the residence of a resident identified as Murad.

However, the neighbor objected to the parking and asked the driver to park the vehicle at some other place.  The police said an argument later ensued between the people on Murad's side and the neighbors, who allegedly took out their weapons and resorted to firing.  Sajjad son of Saleem Chitrali sustained a fatal gunshot and died one the spot while Muhammad Hussain was injured with a gunshot. The police informed that they had arrested 4 suspects in connection with the incident and the FIR was also being lodged.

