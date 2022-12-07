UrduPoint.com

Arguments In Noor Mukadam Case Continue

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The defence lawyer on Wednesday continued his arguments in appeals against the conviction of Zahir Jaffar in the Noor Mukadam murder case before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals.

At the outset of hearing, Zahir Jaffar's lawyer Usman Khosa argued that the police had reached the crime scene at 9 am while the first information report (FIR) was registered at 11:15 am, and Noor's postmortem was conducted next morning.

The lawyer said the plaintiff had named the parents of the accused after watching the CCTV footage of the incident.

The owner of Therapy Works, 73, was also named in the FIR though he was in the United States, he added.

The advocate said the FIR mentioned the murder time as 10 am, while the postmortem report showed that the incident had taken place at 12:10 am. The victim girl had talked to her mother or father and their statement could clear the matter, he added.

The lawyer said the girl had a mobile phone when she tried to escape on the evening of July 20. The evidences presented in the case had no correlation, he added.

The court then adjourned the case.

