Arguments Sought On Plea Against Production Orders For Hamza, Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:02 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of the plea against issuance of production orders for Hamza Shehbaz, besides seeking directions for stopping the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on maintainability of the plea against issuance of production orders for Hamza Shehbaz, besides seeking directions for stopping the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by Abdullah Malik in a pending petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly rules for production orders were in conflict with the law. Allowing detained accused to attend assembly session during investigation is against the law, he added.

He pleaded with the court for suspending the relevant rules till the final decision of the plea.

However, a law officer submitted that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person. He had already submitted applications to the speaker for redressal of his grievances, he added.

He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the plea.

At this, the court adjourn hearing of the plea till June 20 and sought arguments on maintainability of the plea.

It was pertinent to mention here that the petitioner had challenged the production orders of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique through his main petition.

