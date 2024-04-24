ARI Calls For Comprehensive Measures To Curb Tobacco Use
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Alternative Research Institute (ARI) and its member organizations have demanded practical measures from federal and provincial governments to end tobacco consumption
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Alternative Research Institute (ARI) and its member organizations have demanded practical measures from Federal and provincial governments to end tobacco consumption.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the project director of ARI, Arshad Ali Syed stated that many developed countries are progressing towards a tobacco-free future.
According to the World Health Organization, 80 pc of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users reside in low- and middle-income countries. Currently, 30.1 million people in Pakistan use tobacco in various forms, half of whom are cigarette smokers.
Mr Syed stated that the role of provincial governments is crucial in taking the first step towards tobacco cessation, but unfortunately, no action has been taken at the provincial level in this regard.
He said that the first step should be to provide facilities for tobacco cessation to adult tobacco users throughout Pakistan as a fundamental human right. He said that besides this, low-harm tobacco (tobacco harm reduction) should be included in tobacco control efforts.
He said that ARI and its member organizations support the steps taken by the government, including raising taxes on cigarettes to control tobacco consumption. He said there is a need to ensure that these measures are not limited to just these actions but are further advanced and utilized through new and more effective means.
He said that before setting the goal of ending tobacco consumption in Pakistan, an assessment of tobacco use in the country should be conducted, and provincial governments should take the lead in this regard.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India6 minutes ago
-
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city6 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM6 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals6 minutes ago
-
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion8 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike18 minutes ago
-
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested19 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor19 minutes ago
-
World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas19 minutes ago
-
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China19 minutes ago
-
Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders31 minutes ago