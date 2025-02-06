Open Menu

ARI Calls For Nationwide Districts Level Smoking Cessation Services

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Alternative Research Initiative (ARI) and its member organisations have called on Federal and provincial governments to prioritise smoking cessation services at the district level to address the growing tobacco epidemic in the country.

Executive Director Arshad Ali Syed said that tobacco use is both a health crisis and a socio-economic burden. He urged the creation of accessible, sustainable cessation services integrated into the Primary healthcare system, with trained healthcare workers providing guidance on quitting strategies, behavioral changes, and medication.

Syed also recommended nationwide awareness campaigns and a monitoring system to evaluate the effectiveness of cessation services. He suggested the government adopt the UK's successful strategy, which includes free smoking support, counseling, nicotine replacement therapy, and medications like Varenicline and Bupropion.

He concluded that investing in smoking cessation services would improve public health, reduce healthcare costs, and create a tobacco-free Pakistan.

