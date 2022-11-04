UrduPoint.com

Arid Agriculture To Lead Thar District To Sustainable Prosperity: SAU VC

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Arid agriculture to lead Thar district to sustainable prosperity: SAU VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has said organic agriculture is the most valuable thing in Thar after coal, adding that promotion of arid agriculture will lead the desert district to modern sustainable agriculture.

"The production of organic vegetables, fruits, medicinal plants, and cosmetics plants in Tharparkar has a large market in domestic and international cities", he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of "High-Efficiency Irrigation System Demonstration Field" at the Umerkot sub-campus of Sindh Agriculture University on Friday.

Dr Marri said despite the passage of more than 10 years, the agriculture sector had not transformed. Deserts, mountains, and arid lands covered 50 percent land of Sindh so the practice of arid agriculture should be started in different areas including Thar, Karoonjhar, Kachho, Kohistan, Achro Thar and Naro.

He said the youth of Thar were talented and the arid agriculture could be promoted by providing them with higher education facilities in their nearest areas.

Cattle farming could be restored in different areas, including Naokot and Umerkot and opportunities could be created for silent capital investment of the investors from Karachi, he said.

SAU Sub Campus Umerkot Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri said the academic process would be started in the new sub-campus within two months with the launching of new degree programmes.

The university was also starting a transport facility for the students from different areas, including Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri, Dhoro Naro, and Bachao Bund, he informed.

He called upon the Sindh government, civil society, and benevolent people to come forward and start the work of immediate rehabilitation of agriculture in Thar through hydroponics, drip irrigation and modern technology. The university management was ready to provide services through their experts in that regard, he assured.

He also underlined the need of promoting tourism in Thar to create more employment opportunities. The prosperity goals could be achieved in Thar desert by making the area green with improved infrastructure, he added.

Among others, Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Mustafa Maitlo, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Muhammad Bux Dhamrah, SSP Usman Aijaz Bajwa, Dean Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Ahmed Khan Mangi, Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Riaz Soomro and Haji Khalid Siraj Soomro were also present on the occasion.

