MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University VC, Dr Qamar Zaman said on Thursday that the varsity made automatic tractor, crop monitoring drone camera and persian orchard spray with help of drone technology.

Speaking at a moot on modern agriculture technology at MNSUA here, he stated the varsity had sensed its importance and began working on it in 2020.

He informed that practically these modern techniques were being employed�in Multan, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and cities of KPK introduced by the varsity in agriculture.

�� Former Punjab Minister�of Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi underlined the need of working on food scarcity keeping in view the growing population.

He extolled the services extended by PMAS Arid Agriculture�University and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

ZBTL�provincial�chief, Abdul Qayyum Sukehra, insisted that world could�progress by using latest agri technology and added that Chinese agri model was an excellent example for underdeveloped countries.

A good number of students and faculty members�attended the seminar.