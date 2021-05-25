Arid Varsity become member of SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has officially become a member of Agricultural Associated Universities Alliance (AAUA) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), partner states

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has officially become a member of Agricultural Associated Universities Alliance (AAUA) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), partner states.

Alliance of Agricultural Associated Universities of SCO states was initiated during an online meeting on Tuesday which was attended by Heads of Agricultural Universities of SCO member states.

While addressing the forum, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman highlighted issues of the arid region of Potohar and scope of this Alliance for this region.

He emphasized to improve the bilateral ties that bind our brotherly countries. As the University is situated in the arid region of Potohar, therefore our main focus is to address the farming issues of the region, he expressed.

Dr. Zaman highlighted the weaknesses of agriculture in Pakistan and also China's past achievements in its future agriculture development. These collaborations, he said, can help improve Pakistan's agriculture to address its shortcomings and adopt modern ways to overcome them.

The Vice Chancellor also showed the significance of rain-fed agriculture and said that rain-fed agriculture is capable enough with an appreciable potential to cope up the increasing food requirement for the rising population of the Potohar region.

Dr. Zaman highlighted the special potential for growing vegetables, olive products, grapes, citrus, avocado and flora. He also claimed that the University is already focusing on use of modern agricultural practices, particularly in the arid region by running mega projects on precision agriculture, industrial biotechnology, medicinal use of hemp, application of drones and satellite based technologies to maximize the agricultural productivity. He also hoped to uplift rain-fed agriculture by benefitting from this forum.

Later, the Vice Chancellor thanked Prof.Zhang Zhengmao for including PMAS-AAUR in the Alliance and lauded the efforts of Director ORIC Dr. Zahid Akram and Director External Linkages for making this meeting successful.