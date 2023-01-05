UrduPoint.com

Arid Varsity Holds Business Gala & IT Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Arid varsity holds business gala & IT expo

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Thursday organized a Business Gala and IT Expo with an aim to highlight innovative creative business ideas developed by students to cope with the challenge of unemployment in the country

The Expo would help bring all stakeholders together from the public, private, academia, and social sectors at one platform to explore new technologies/innovations in the field of IT, said a news release.

A number of activities including Speed Programming, Quiz Competition, Digital Photography & Video Documentary, E-Gaming, Business Gala, Marketing, food Stalls, Sales, Branding and Advertising were performed in this event. In addition to UIIT and UIMS, three other university-affiliated institutes including BIIT, BIMS, and GIMS were also a part of this event.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman was the chief guest while University Registrar Aqeel Sultan, deans/directors, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the event and visited the stalls.

He encouraged the students to keep making efforts for starting businesses which would provide employment to the poor people in Pakistan.

The vice chancellor said that this expo would provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the students so that they could become employers instead of seeking employment.

He also appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and organizers for organizing such a successful event.

On the occasion, a research journal titled "Journal of Management Sciences and Computing (JMSC)" was also launched to promote the research culture in both institutes. The vice chancellor also inaugurated new faculty offices for UIIT faculty members.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez Director UIIT & UIMS, explained the aims and objectives of the event.

At the end, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman distributed the prizes among the winner and runner up teams in each category.

