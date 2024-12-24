Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former President warns change is imminent and if such actions continue, global condemnation will follow

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2024) Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that the investigations should be conducted against all the military officers involved in the politics.

“We spend all our time chasing after people and filing cases, wasting the country's precious time,” said former President Arif Alvi while speaking to the media in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Arif Alvi said, “To move forward with the dialogue, the cases should be withdrawn. The country is suffering losses worth billions. Change is imminent and if such actions continue, the global condemnation will follow,”.

While commenting on the state of the economy, former President asked, “Where is the promised $70 billion investment? The judiciary has been destroyed, the country devastated over imprisoning Imran Khan, smuggling has not stopped, and every institution is busy making money,”.

The former president said that they all are united.

“When did Imran Khan ever say that they will come together? While they enjoy themselves, the country is being ruined,” said Alvi.

He said, “I can't even mention Imran Khan's name. Just yesterday, how many slogans were raised in his favor during the match? The days of these rulers are numbered. There is still time to abandon regime change policies. A better time is coming; change is inevitable,”.

He accused the government of concealing deaths and stressed the importance of raising a voice for the rights of missing persons.

“Investigating these matters is the government's responsibility, yet they are probing us instead,” he added.

He said that the oppressive system is changing.

“Imran Khan will be freed. I maintain that all military officers who participated in politics should be investigated,” said the former president.

He also said that Imran Khan called for dialogue, not with the sitting government but with those holding actual power.

“We are facing the brunt of the oppression while being questioned at the same time,” he added.

While addressing the issue of military courts, Arif Alvi said, “Military courts were not activated during Imran Khan's tenure. Terrorism-related cases were heard before our government, not during it. The anti-terror laws were meant for terrorists, not for us,”.

During a hearing at the Peshawar High Court regarding Arif Alvi’s transit bail requests, Justice Ejaz Anwar remarked that it was unfortunate to label Alvi as a terrorist.

The court granted Arif Alvi transit bail until February 14.

Additionally, 40 days of protective bail were approved for Arif Alvi and 30 days for his son, Awaab Alvi, instructing them to appear before the relevant courts.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan, where the petitioner's lawyer, Advocate Alam Khan Adeenzai, informed the court that the former president and his son faced multiple FIRs in Islamabad.