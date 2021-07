ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of former President Mamnoon Hussain.

In a condolence message, the President prayed for the departed soul as well as courage for the bereaved family members.

"We share the sorrow of bereaved family in this hour of grief," he added.