Arif Alvi Meets Buzdar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Governor's House here on Tuesday.
The CM apprised the President about the anti-dengue steps of the provincial government.
Both the leaders discussed ongoing development schemes in Punjab, said a news release.
President Arif Alvi appreciated the welfare-oriented projects and expressed satisfactionover ongoing development schemes in the province.