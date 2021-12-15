UrduPoint.com

Arif Alvi Meets Buzdar

Arif Alvi meets Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The CM apprised the President about the anti-dengue steps of the provincial government.

Both the leaders discussed ongoing development schemes in Punjab, said a news release.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the welfare-oriented projects and expressed satisfactionover ongoing development schemes in the province.



