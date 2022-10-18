UrduPoint.com

Arif Bhinder Murder: Three Suspects Approach Court For Bail After 15 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Three absconding suspects on Tuesday approached an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for bail in a 15 years old murder case of additional advocate general Punjab Arif Bhinder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Three absconding suspects on Tuesday approached an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for bail in a 15 years old murder case of additional advocate general Punjab Arif Bhinder.

The suspects, Attiq Nawaz, Syed Asghar Shah and Malik Qaisar Hussain, had requested the court to grant them benefit of pre-arrest bail as they were nominated in the case due to malafide.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail application of the suspects and granted them interim bail till October 29. The court directed the suspects for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the benefit of bail, besides seeking the case record from the police.

Mozang police had registered a case against assailants who gunned down Chaudhry Arif Bhinder and others in 2007.

It is pertinent to mention that a trial court convicted other suspects in the case but they were acquitted by the high court.

