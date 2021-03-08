Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Monday said that Prime Minister took a bold decision to seek a vote of trust from NA in order to give a befitting reply to opposition's propaganda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Monday said that Prime Minister took a bold decision to seek a vote of trust from NA in order to give a befitting reply to opposition's propaganda.

He said that confidence of people and the elected representatives in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being boosted with each passing day.

Talking to journalists at his residence, Arif Ahmadzai said representatives of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and allied parties have expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister.

He said that PM Khan has put the country on pattern of 'Riasat e Madina' adding fruits of these endeavors would soon reach the general public rather than capitalists.

He urged upon the media to depict the real picture of the PM's efforts to facilitate people as he was doing all this for not his personal interest but for the welfare of people and the country.

Talking about the development works in Charsadda district, he said development works in education, communication, agriculture and other sectors was underway in PK-60 Shabqadar that would bring a pleasant change in the area after completion.

Ahmadzai said the province was making tangible progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Prime Minister himself had endorsed the leadership qualities of KP Chief Minister. He said war footing development was taking place in newly merged districts adding these areas would be brought at par with the settled areas.