UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arif Declares PM's Vote Of Trust Decision As Bold Step

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Arif declares PM's vote of trust decision as bold step

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Monday said that Prime Minister took a bold decision to seek a vote of trust from NA in order to give a befitting reply to opposition's propaganda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Monday said that Prime Minister took a bold decision to seek a vote of trust from NA in order to give a befitting reply to opposition's propaganda.

He said that confidence of people and the elected representatives in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being boosted with each passing day.

Talking to journalists at his residence, Arif Ahmadzai said representatives of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and allied parties have expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister.

He said that PM Khan has put the country on pattern of 'Riasat e Madina' adding fruits of these endeavors would soon reach the general public rather than capitalists.

He urged upon the media to depict the real picture of the PM's efforts to facilitate people as he was doing all this for not his personal interest but for the welfare of people and the country.

Talking about the development works in Charsadda district, he said development works in education, communication, agriculture and other sectors was underway in PK-60 Shabqadar that would bring a pleasant change in the area after completion.

Ahmadzai said the province was making tangible progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Prime Minister himself had endorsed the leadership qualities of KP Chief Minister. He said war footing development was taking place in newly merged districts adding these areas would be brought at par with the settled areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Vote Agriculture Progress Charsadda Media All From PK-60 Opposition

Recent Stories

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

14 minutes ago

UK Launches G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council - ..

5 seconds ago

Lyallpur Museum to organize 'Istihkam-e-Pakistan' ..

8 seconds ago

Afghanistan Receives 2nd Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

9 seconds ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 144,404

36 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.