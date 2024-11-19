Open Menu

Arif Goheer Leading Pakistan’s Negotiations At COP29 Advocates For Climate Justice, Inclusive Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Arif Goheer leading Pakistan’s negotiations at COP29 advocates for climate justice, inclusive development

Executive Director of the Global Climate Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate change and Environmental Coordination, Arif Goheer represented Pakistan as the Leading Negotiator at COP29, spearheading discussions across critical negotiation streams, including agriculture, adaptation, technology, and transparency

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Executive Director of the Global Climate Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate change and Environmental Coordination, Arif Goheer represented Pakistan as the Leading Negotiator at COP29, spearheading discussions across critical negotiation streams, including agriculture, adaptation, technology, and transparency.

Goheer with his extensive expertise and commitment to climate action highlighted Pakistan’s stance on key issues, advocating for equitable solutions to address the unique vulnerabilities of developing nations.

In an exclusive interview with APP at the sidelines of the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Goheer emphasized the urgent need to transform agriculture systems to enhance resilience and food security amidst climate challenges.

He underscored the importance of sustainable farming practices, equitable access to climate-smart technologies, and financial support for capacity building.

"Agriculture lies at the heart of our survival and prosperity. For countries like Pakistan, adapting agricultural practices to a changing climate is not a choice but a necessity. We call for global collaboration to integrate innovative solutions that ensure food security for all", he underlined.

Advocating for increased adaptation financing, Goheer highlighted the disproportionate impacts of climate change on developing countries and the need for scalable solutions to protect vulnerable communities.

"Adaptation is our first line of defense against climate impacts. Developing countries cannot bear the costs of adaptation alone. We demand that adaptation financing be scaled up and delivered equitably to shield our people from climate-induced adversities", he maintained.

Goheer stressed the critical role of technology transfer in bridging the gap between developed and developing nations, calling for affordable and accessible climate-friendly innovations tailored to local contexts. "Technology is the bridge to a sustainable future. However, without equitable access, developing nations will remain on the sidelines. Pakistan demands a just framework that ensures technological solutions reach those who need them most", he added.

Goheer advocated for capacity-building initiatives to enable developing countries to meet reporting requirements under the Paris Agreement. He also stressed the importance of fostering trust through robust and inclusive transparency frameworks.

He said, "Transparency is the foundation of accountability and trust in climate action. We must empower developing countries with the resources and training to fulfill their commitments and ensure a fair and balanced system."

Arif Goheer’s role garnered widespread acclaim, with negotiators commending his methodical, science-informed approach and steadfast dedication to the principles of climate justice. His active involvement exemplified Pakistan's pivotal role in influencing global climate governance, amplifying its advocacy for immediate, equitable, and impactful solutions to the escalating climate crisis.

As COP29 progresses, Goheer continues to champion Pakistan’s stance, ensuring the voices of vulnerable nations resonate in global climate dialogues.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Baku Paris Azerbaijan All From Agreement

Recent Stories

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

8 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Sye ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..

3 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

13 minutes ago
European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine e ..

European stocks slide on fears of Russia-Ukraine escalation

14 minutes ago
 Governor SBP underscores the need to support women ..

Governor SBP underscores the need to support women entrepreneurs

14 minutes ago
 Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

Najy Benhassine calls on MPA Sadiq Sanjarani

14 minutes ago
 No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed i ..

Palestinian Authority says 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

3 minutes ago
 No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on ..

No document from UAE govt on visa restrictions on Pakistanis: Embassy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan