Arif Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Arif launches tree plantation drive

Special Assistant to KP CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai Monday planted a tree at Minerals Testing Laboratory Hayatabad to formally launched plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai Monday planted a tree at Minerals Testing Laboratory Hayatabad to formally launched plantation drive.

Talking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and whole country would be turned green to arrest impacts of climatic change.

He directed Minerals Department to plant trees at all available suitable places.

More Stories From Pakistan

