Arif Qureshi Elected New Chairman PTEA For 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Arif Mahmood Qureshi was elected unopposed Chairman of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) for 2022-23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Arif Mahmood Qureshi was elected unopposed Chairman of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) for 2022-23.

Similarly, Faisal Nisar and Muhammad Idrees were also elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman PTEA respectively.

Member PTEA Election Commission Muhammad Naeem while declaring unofficial results said here on Thursday that only three nomination papers were filed by Arif Mahmood Qureshi, Faisal Nisar and Muhammad Idrees for the office of chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively.

After scrutiny, these papers were found correct due to which these candidates were declared elected PTEA chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman uncontested.

He said that 12 member executive committee had already been elected for a term of two-year.

The official announcement of election result would however be made during annual general meeting of the association which was scheduled to be held on September 24, 2022, he added.

