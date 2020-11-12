Arif Shahbaz assumes charge of DPO

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) ::Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir here on Thursday assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) while replacing Hafiz Wahid Mahmood.

Talking to media persons after assuming charge, he hoped the media would play its imperative role in creating awareness among masses about observing the laws and to highlight soft image of the police.

Seeking the cooperation of civil society with police force, he said elimination of crimes could only be possible with the support of masses and media.