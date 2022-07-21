UrduPoint.com

Arisha Razi Khan Leaves Fans In Awe With Her Stunning Bridal Look

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Arisha Razi Khan leaves fans in awe with her stunning bridal look

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Gorgeous young Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan recently got married and fans can't get enough of her fabulous bridal attire.

Khan entered the showbiz industry as a child star and has been praised widely for her spectacular acting skills. She has worked in various popular dramas and films including Sadqay Tumhare, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Malkin, 3 Bahadur (animated film) and many more.

The star recently appeared in the mega project Chupke Chupke before getting Nikkahfied in an enchanting yet private ceremony which included only her immediate family, relatives and friends.

Khan chose a beautiful pastel color bridal attire complimented with matching jewelry which made her look angelic.

Fans took it to social media and praised the fashion sense of the actress along with congratulating her for the big day of her life.

While the wedding pictures stirred a storm on internet where everyone started to talk about the news of the day, Arisha Razi Khan also took it to her Instagram and posted a story thanking everyone for the heartfelt wishes.

"Thank you Everyone for your lovely Duas and Wishes," stated Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Internet Film And Movies Showbiz Social Media Marriage Married Jewelry Young Arisha Razi Family Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

29 minutes ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

60 minutes ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.