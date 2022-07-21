Arisha Razi Khan leaves fans in awe with her stunning bridal look

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Gorgeous young Pakistani actress Arisha Razi Khan recently got married and fans can't get enough of her fabulous bridal attire.

Khan entered the showbiz industry as a child star and has been praised widely for her spectacular acting skills. She has worked in various popular dramas and films including Sadqay Tumhare, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Malkin, 3 Bahadur (animated film) and many more.

The star recently appeared in the mega project Chupke Chupke before getting Nikkahfied in an enchanting yet private ceremony which included only her immediate family, relatives and friends.

Khan chose a beautiful pastel color bridal attire complimented with matching jewelry which made her look angelic.

Fans took it to social media and praised the fashion sense of the actress along with congratulating her for the big day of her life.

While the wedding pictures stirred a storm on internet where everyone started to talk about the news of the day, Arisha Razi Khan also took it to her Instagram and posted a story thanking everyone for the heartfelt wishes.

"Thank you Everyone for your lovely Duas and Wishes," stated Khan.