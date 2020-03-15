Arjumand appointed as acting CEO of PICG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) has appointed Arjumand Ahmed Shah as Acting President and CEO of the Institute.

A spokesman of PICG on Sunday said the board of PICG has appointed Arjumand Ahmed Shah with effect from March 6, 2020.

The institute wishes Arjumand Shah all the best in her new role and looks forward to reaching new heights under her leadership.