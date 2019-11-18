UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arjumand Painting Award 2019 Announced By Gallery 6

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Arjumand Painting Award 2019 announced by Gallery 6

Gallery 6 Islamabad has announced the 'Arjumand Painting Award (APA)' 2019 for Pakistani artists residing in Pakistan; aged between 25 to 40 years on first day Islamabad Art Festival 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad has announced the 'Arjumand Painting Award (APA)' 2019 for Pakistani artists residing in Pakistan; aged between 25 to 40 years on first day Islamabad Art Festival 2019.

Director Gallery 6 Arjumand Faisal and Jury announced the results here at Gallery 6 on Monday evening. The results ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Three merit prizes won by students of National College of Arts (NCA) including Asghar Ali, Batool Foladi and Rehman Zada.

The first prize won by Syeda Unab Sumble, second prize by Samra Cheema and third prize was announced for artist Javaid Iqbal Mughal.

This year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings which was displayed at Gallery 6 as component of Islamabad Art Festival.

The judges were eminent artists including Rahat Masud, Mobina Zuberi, veteran artist RM Naeem, Sana Arjumand and Irfan Gul Dahri. This exhibition will remain on display until November 30.

The purpose of the award is to emphasise the importance of the classically recognised characteristics of a quality painting amongst new, emerging and recently-established artists and to fill a void for the appreciation and recognition of outstanding emerging painters.," explained Gallery 6 Director Faisal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad November 2019 From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ADX achieves 99 percent in disclosure compliance i ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Ghana attend signi ..

16 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi stresses importance of education, s ..

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group, GoAir ink aviation fuel supply agreeme ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class fiv ..

19 minutes ago

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.