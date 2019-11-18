Arjumand Painting Award 2019 announced by Gallery 6

Gallery 6 Islamabad has announced the 'Arjumand Painting Award (APA)' 2019 for Pakistani artists residing in Pakistan; aged between 25 to 40 years on first day Islamabad Art Festival 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad has announced the 'Arjumand Painting Award (APA)' 2019 for Pakistani artists residing in Pakistan; aged between 25 to 40 years on first day Islamabad Art Festival 2019

Director Gallery 6 Arjumand Faisal and Jury announced the results here at Gallery 6 on Monday evening. The results ceremony was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Three merit prizes won by students of National College of Arts (NCA) including Asghar Ali, Batool Foladi and Rehman Zada.

The first prize won by Syeda Unab Sumble, second prize by Samra Cheema and third prize was announced for artist Javaid Iqbal Mughal.

This year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings which was displayed at Gallery 6 as component of Islamabad Art Festival.

The judges were eminent artists including Rahat Masud, Mobina Zuberi, veteran artist RM Naeem, Sana Arjumand and Irfan Gul Dahri. This exhibition will remain on display until November 30.

The purpose of the award is to emphasise the importance of the classically recognised characteristics of a quality painting amongst new, emerging and recently-established artists and to fill a void for the appreciation and recognition of outstanding emerging painters.," explained Gallery 6 Director Faisal.