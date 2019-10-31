UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arjumand Painting Award To Be Announced On Nov 17

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:31 PM

Arjumand Painting Award to be announced on Nov 17

Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

According to a Gallery 6 staff member, the first round of judgment was took place in early October in which 44 artists shortlisted.

Those selected have submitted their paintings between October 20 to 30 at the gallery.

The main purpose of the award was to emphasize the importance of classical painting among new, emerging and recently established artists. Four cash prizes would be presented to the four winners out of 44 selected artists.

Judging panel included Mansoor Rahi, Durriya Kazi, RM Naeem and Sana Arjumand.

Dr Faisal of Gallery 6 told APP that Islamabad Art Festival to be held from November 18 would provide a shared platform for artists, performers and scholars to develop a framework to further art education in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education October November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

10 minutes ago

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea ..

6 minutes ago

UK bank Lloyds sinks into red on PPI scandal

2 minutes ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

9 minutes ago

Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system f ..

6 minutes ago

Nintendo first-half net profit down, but Switch bo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.