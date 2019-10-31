Arjumand Painting Award to be announced on Nov 17

Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival on November 19 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

According to a Gallery 6 staff member, the first round of judgment was took place in early October in which 44 artists shortlisted.

Those selected have submitted their paintings between October 20 to 30 at the gallery.

The main purpose of the award was to emphasize the importance of classical painting among new, emerging and recently established artists. Four cash prizes would be presented to the four winners out of 44 selected artists.

Judging panel included Mansoor Rahi, Durriya Kazi, RM Naeem and Sana Arjumand.

Dr Faisal of Gallery 6 told APP that Islamabad Art Festival to be held from November 18 would provide a shared platform for artists, performers and scholars to develop a framework to further art education in Pakistan.