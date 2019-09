Arm of mill worker chopped off in machine in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:An arm of a worker chopped off while working in a mill near Khurrianwala on Friday.

According to Allied hospital source, 24-year-old Muhammad Yar s/o Shamir was working at a machine in a mill in Khurrianwala area when his arm chopped off in the machine. He was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.