Arm Smuggler Held, Police Recovered Weapons During Crackdown

Police have arrested arm smuggler and recovered illegal arms ammunition from his possession during snap checking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested arm smuggler and recovered illegal arms ammunition from his possession during snap checking.

Dhamyal police arrested Rahat Shah and also confiscated the vehicle used in crime.

Police have also recovered arms, ammunition, 03 Kalashnikovs, 01 rifle 222, 03 rifles 12 bore, 04 pistols 09 mm and 01 pistol 30 bore.

A large quantity of various bore bullets, 42 kappa magazines, 29 magazines, 02 telescopes and 02 laser lights were also recovered from the vehicle.

Following operation, police have recovered 100 grams of opium from his possession.

City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police, adding that effective crackdown against arms and drugs will be continued.

