Armaghan Subhani Greeted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Shahid Ghug congratulated Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani on assuming the charge of minister of state for planning and development at his residence in Vario.
On this occasion, Shahid Ghug said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani will fulfill his responsibilities as minister of state in an efficient manner and will resolve problems of the constituency on a priority basis. Armaghan Subhani thanked Shahid Nadeem for the visit.
