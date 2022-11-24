UrduPoint.com

'Arman', Drama Relating To Clean Peshawar Campaign Held In KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

'Arman', drama relating to Clean Peshawar campaign held in KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The inaugural ceremony of an orientation drama relating to Clean Peshawar Campaign, 'Arman' was held in auditorium of Khyber Medical College here on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony among others was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan, Dean KMC, Prof. Mehmood Aurangzeb, teachers and students.

The purpose of drama screening was to inform the viewers about the impacts of drugs in the society and the negative role of drug pushers and sellers.

Addressing the ceremony, commissioner told that as many as 1200 addicts have been rehabilitated after treatment in first phase of Clean Peshawar Campaign.

He said "As many as1305 addicts are having treatment and would be rehabilitated very soon adding that campaign would be extended to other districts of the province."He also expressed gratitude to actors and produces of the drama and said that it would help create orientation among people about perils of drug and unite them to make the city drug free.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

9 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

18 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

18 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.