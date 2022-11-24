'Arman', drama relating to Clean Peshawar campaign held in KMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The inaugural ceremony of an orientation drama relating to Clean Peshawar Campaign, 'Arman' was held in auditorium of Khyber Medical College here on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony among others was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan, Dean KMC, Prof. Mehmood Aurangzeb, teachers and students.

The purpose of drama screening was to inform the viewers about the impacts of drugs in the society and the negative role of drug pushers and sellers.

Addressing the ceremony, commissioner told that as many as 1200 addicts have been rehabilitated after treatment in first phase of Clean Peshawar Campaign.

He said "As many as1305 addicts are having treatment and would be rehabilitated very soon adding that campaign would be extended to other districts of the province."He also expressed gratitude to actors and produces of the drama and said that it would help create orientation among people about perils of drug and unite them to make the city drug free.