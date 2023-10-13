Open Menu

Armed Assailants Kill Man At Quetta’s Qambrani Road

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Qambrani Road, near the Sariab area of Quetta, on Friday. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Muhammad Tariq Sabir Bangulzai, a resident of Kashmirabad, was near Qambrani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Qambrani Road, near the Sariab area of Quetta, on Friday. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Muhammad Tariq Sabir Bangulzai, a resident of Kashmirabad, was near Qambrani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a civil hospital for medical and legal formalities, where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical formalities.

The reason for the killing could not be ascertained so far. The victim was reported to be the son of DSP Haji Abdul Ghafoor.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Quetta Police Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

35 seconds ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

28 minutes ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

28 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israe ..

Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

28 minutes ago
 Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter-zonal cricket

32 minutes ago
 India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in b ..

India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in border talks with China: Expert ..

32 minutes ago
Election date after constituencies' delimitation: ..

Election date after constituencies' delimitation: Solangi

32 minutes ago
 Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine i ..

Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

30 minutes ago
 Court orders release of arrested teachers

Court orders release of arrested teachers

30 minutes ago
 Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibral ..

Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibraltar

30 minutes ago
 Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Q ..

Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Qatar 2023 Int'l Real Estate Ex ..

30 minutes ago
 Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants ..

Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants to repatriate them

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan