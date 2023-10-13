Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Qambrani Road, near the Sariab area of Quetta, on Friday. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Muhammad Tariq Sabir Bangulzai, a resident of Kashmirabad, was near Qambrani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Qambrani Road, near the Sariab area of Quetta, on Friday. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Muhammad Tariq Sabir Bangulzai, a resident of Kashmirabad, was near Qambrani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a civil hospital for medical and legal formalities, where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical formalities.

The reason for the killing could not be ascertained so far. The victim was reported to be the son of DSP Haji Abdul Ghafoor.

Further investigation was underway.