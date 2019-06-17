UrduPoint.com
Armed Assailants Kill Man In Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Gunmen shot dead a man at Solangi Village near Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, armed assailants opened fire at Jan Muhammad Solangi when he was on way to somewhere.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing is stated to be an old feud.

Further investigation was underway.

