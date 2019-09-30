UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Assailants Kill Man In Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:16 PM

Armed assailants kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Muslimabad Killi near Airport area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Muslimabad Killi near Airport area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Naqibullah was present at his shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Died SITE From Airport

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives new European Union Ambassa ..

4 minutes ago

India bent upon to pushing the region towards disa ..

16 minutes ago

President Masood Khan appeals to US Congress to in ..

16 minutes ago

Former Norwegian Premier and AJK President discuss ..

16 minutes ago

Minister for removal of bottlenecks in execution o ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Election Results Legitimacy to Depend on Re ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.