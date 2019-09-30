Armed assailants kill man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Muslimabad Killi near Airport area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a shopkeeper at Muslimabad Killi near Airport area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Naqibullah was present at his shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.