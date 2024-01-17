Armed Assailants Kill Petrol Pump Owner
Published January 17, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The armed motorcycle riders killed the owner of a petrol pump in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station on Wednesday. The attackers managed to escape after the incident.
According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred near the Lohaar Market and Memon Hospital, where armed assailants fired shots at Raheel Memon, the owner of the petrol pump, resulting in his tragic death.
He informed that the deceased had an old dispute of boundary wall with the assailant Rashid Malah.
The police sources say that on Wednesday, both parties were returning from the court when Rashid Malah and an unidentified accomplice opened fire on Raheel Memon's car and escaped.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated actions to apprehend the suspects and an investigation was underway to uncover the motives behind this heinous crime.
