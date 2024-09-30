Armed Attacker Shot Killed Man
Published September 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) An armed attacker with accomplices on Monday shot killed a man over an old enmity.
The police spokesman said that the accused opened indiscriminate fire on Iqbal Bhutto and killed him on the spot.
The police shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), registered a case and launched investigation.
