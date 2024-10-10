Open Menu

Armed Attackers Shot Killed Man

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Armed attackers shot killed man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Unknown armed attackers shot killed a man, due to unknown reasons at Jinnah Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was near Abbasi Hotel when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Hotel Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

4 minutes ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

39 minutes ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

2 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

4 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

5 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

5 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

6 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

6 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan