Armed Attackers Shot Killed Man
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Unknown armed attackers shot killed a man, due to unknown reasons at Jinnah Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.
According to police sources, the victim was near Abbasi Hotel when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU hosts ceremony for MDCAT 2024 toppers2 minutes ago
-
11,863 accused arrested, 11,248 cases registered over kite flying this year2 minutes ago
-
Police athletes secure six medals in National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker11 minutes ago
-
SFERP efforts for providing relief to gender based violence victims lauded11 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate assumes charge of Acting President12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sweet home Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trade delegation to Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Oversight Commitee12 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Digitizes Administrative Records12 minutes ago
-
CISS hosts seminar on ‘Role of Nuclear Power’ in addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis12 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes blood donation camp22 minutes ago