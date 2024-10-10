Armed attackers shot killed man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Unknown armed attackers shot killed a man, due to unknown reasons at Jinnah Road area of provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was near Abbasi Hotel when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.