Armed bandit injured man on resistance in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot and injured a man when he resisted them attempting his bike snatching on the National Highway near the Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Saleh was on his way somewhere on a motorbike when armed bandits intercepted and opened fire at him as he put resistance with them to snatch his motorcycle.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force registered a case and started an investigation.