Open Menu

Armed Bandit Injured Man On Resistance In Mastung

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Armed bandit injured man on resistance in Mastung

Unknown armed robbers shot and injured a man when he resisted them attempting his bike snatching on the National Highway near the Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot and injured a man when he resisted them attempting his bike snatching on the National Highway near the Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Saleh was on his way somewhere on a motorbike when armed bandits intercepted and opened fire at him as he put resistance with them to snatch his motorcycle.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Levies force registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Man Mastung

Recent Stories

HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers r ..

HESCO's anti-power theft drive, 122 transformers removed for non-payment

4 minutes ago
 UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation ..

UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation in celebrating Sultan Al Neya ..

10 minutes ago
 Media-persons briefed on Election Monitoring Contr ..

Media-persons briefed on Election Monitoring Control Center

4 minutes ago
 Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbin ..

Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbing

4 minutes ago
 CS directs to complete ongoing projects of QDP soo ..

CS directs to complete ongoing projects of QDP soon

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister Rana Hussain visits Dar-ul -Ama ..

Caretaker Minister Rana Hussain visits Dar-ul -Aman Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
Experts for preserving Sindhi language through use ..

Experts for preserving Sindhi language through use of technology

2 minutes ago
 LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IGP Is ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IGP Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrest wanted c ..

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrest wanted criminal from France

1 minute ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for cit ..

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 3,500 litres ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 3,500 litres of fabricated milk

1 minute ago
 Man killed in firing

Man killed in firing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan