Armed Bandits Looted Bakery

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Armed bandits looted bakery

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Four armed bandits equipped with different weapons looted a famous bakery located on Kohat road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station, police sources told on Sunday.

According to the sources, four armed bandits entered the bakery in the guise of customers and made hostage all the staff members and customers at gunpoint present at the shop.

Later, they snatched cash, cell phone from the staff and customers and fled away successfully with looted booty.

The victims told reporters that the outlaws were talking in Pushto. Police reached at the crime scene after 20 minutes after making a call on the police emergency helpline 15.

Fatehjang Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

