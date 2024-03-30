Open Menu

Armed Bandits Snatch Ambulance And Valuables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits, disguised as patients and their attendants on Saturday seized an ambulance and other valuables from its driver near Bhalot road within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Armed bandits, disguised as patients and their attendants on Saturday seized an ambulance and other valuables from its driver near Bhalot road within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station.

Ameer Mukhtar, the victim, reported to the police that individuals masquerading as patients and attendants had hired his ambulance from a local hospital under the pretext of transferring the patient.

Upon reaching a desolate area near Bhalot mor, one of the supposed attendants brandished a pistol, commandeered the vehicle, and proceeded to rob the driver of cash and his cell phone before making a successful getaway.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Vehicle Taxila From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

3 minutes ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

3 minutes ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

33 minutes ago
Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

32 minutes ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

32 minutes ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

51 minutes ago
 IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate

51 minutes ago
 494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in ..

494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours

51 minutes ago
 RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal ..

RCCI office will remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan