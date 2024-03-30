Armed Bandits Snatch Ambulance And Valuables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Armed bandits, disguised as patients and their attendants on Saturday seized an ambulance and other valuables from its driver near Bhalot road within the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station.
Ameer Mukhtar, the victim, reported to the police that individuals masquerading as patients and attendants had hired his ambulance from a local hospital under the pretext of transferring the patient.
Upon reaching a desolate area near Bhalot mor, one of the supposed attendants brandished a pistol, commandeered the vehicle, and proceeded to rob the driver of cash and his cell phone before making a successful getaway.
