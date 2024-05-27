Open Menu

Armed Bandits Took Cash, Mobiles From Shop In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Armed bandits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Three armed bandits looted the cash and mobile phones and other valuables from a shop located in Commissionery Bazar in the limits of City police station.

According to police, shop owner Adil Abbas son of Shah Nawaz reported City Police that three face-masked armed robbers came to his shop on motorcycles.

Two of them entered into the shop while their third partner remained outside.

The robbers looted 13 used mobiles including one personal phone, Rs 97,000 cash, wallet containing ATM cards, CNIC and driving license on gunpoint. He said the estimated worth of the looted items was around Rs 300,000.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

