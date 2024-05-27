Armed Bandits Took Cash, Mobiles From Shop In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Three armed bandits looted the cash and mobile phones and other valuables from a shop located in Commissionery Bazar in the limits of City police station.
According to police, shop owner Adil Abbas son of Shah Nawaz reported City Police that three face-masked armed robbers came to his shop on motorcycles.
Two of them entered into the shop while their third partner remained outside.
The robbers looted 13 used mobiles including one personal phone, Rs 97,000 cash, wallet containing ATM cards, CNIC and driving license on gunpoint. He said the estimated worth of the looted items was around Rs 300,000.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds5 seconds ago
-
Education dept serves recruitment schedule for children of ex-service personal8 seconds ago
-
Tough contest anticipated in upcoming SCCI’s elections as new alliance of business community forme ..10 minutes ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 0.7 mln imposed on overpricing10 minutes ago
-
57th meeting of IUB Academic Council held20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue surveillance in city20 minutes ago
-
Gold ornaments looted in heist20 minutes ago
-
CM KPK meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi20 minutes ago
-
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign28 minutes ago
-
Mosin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of housing project for police martyrs families.30 minutes ago
-
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain40 minutes ago
-
Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah40 minutes ago