Armed Clash Between Two Tribes Claims Two Lives

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Armed clash between two tribes claims two lives

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and several others injured during a clash over land dispute between two tribes of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to police, intense gun fire started between Madi Khel and Appi tribes from Tuesday and continued till Wednesday, which left two persons dead and several others injured.

The prolonged gun battle also prompted police to intervene and disperse the fighting groups.

DSP Azam Khan told media that North Waziristan police along with the district administration played key role in normalizing situation and urged both the tribes to reach reconciliation.

