Armed clash case: Nazir Chohan remanded in police custody

A local court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan to police on four-day physical remand in an alleged armed clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan to police on four-day physical remand in an alleged armed clash case.

Earlier, Johar Town police produced Nazir Chohan before Judicial Magistrate Ishaq Javed.

A prosecutor submitted that Chohan was involved in injuring Adil Gujjar. He submitted that Adil nominated Nazir Chohan as accused in a statement given to police. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigation of the case.

He pleaded with the court for grant of physical remand of Nazir Chohan.

At this, the court handed over Nazir Chohan to police on four-day physical remand and directed police to produce him on expiry of the remand term, August 8.

Johar Town police had registered a case regarding an armed clash between the PTI and PML-N workers during the by-election for PP-167.

Earlier, in the day, an anti-terrorism court granted post-arrest bail to Nazir Chohan and seven others in an alleged police attack case.