Armed Clash In Dera Murad Jamali Claims Three Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries reported due to old enmity between the two groups of Imrani tribes in the Khan Kot area of Naseerabad on Wednesday
DERA MURAD JAMALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries reported due to old enmity between the two groups of Imrani tribes in the Khan Kot area of Naseerabad on Wednesday.
According to the police sources, two groups of Imrani Subhani tribe clashed with rival party and opened fire to settle old dispute in the limits of the Khan Kot police station in Naseerabad area located near Qubla Bridge.
As a result of firing, Imam Bakhsh, Ali Sher, and Khuda Bakhsh were killed, while Mumtaz and Abdul Wahab Imrani sustained injuries. The residents of the area shifted the injured and the dead to the hospitals of Dera Murad Jamali and Austa Muhammad.
Further investigations are underway.
