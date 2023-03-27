Armed dacoits deprive cattle-trader of Rs 0.77 m cash

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The armed dacoits have deprived a cattle-trader of Rs 0.77 million cash, mobile phone and other valuables here at Adda Kulachi-wala on Dera-Multan road in the limits of Gomal University Police station.

According to police spokesman, cattle-trader Yousaf Baloch son of Ghulam Shabir Baloch resident of Wanda Balochanwala, after selling his cattle, was present at Kulachi Adda when unknown armed accused came on a motorcycle and looted him on gunpoint.

The unknown suspects after looting Rs 0.77 million cash, a mobile phone and CNIC, escaped from the scene.

The police registered a case against unknown persons and started investigation.