Armed dacoits deprive citizen from motorcycle

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Armed outlaws snatched motorcycle from a citizen on gun point and injured him over resistance during dacoity bid in Khairpur sadaat police station premises

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Armed outlaws snatched motorcycle from a citizen on gun point and injured him over resistance during dacoity bid in Khairpur sadaat police station premises.

According to details, three armed dacoits intercepted a citizen namely Muhammad Tanvir s/o Mashooq Ali near Nawan Dera when he was going somewhere on motorcycle.

They snatched motorcycle from him and left injured him too over resistance, the dacoits managed to flee by leaving their motorcycle after seeing a wedding party there.

Police reached on the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur and started search of unknown dacoits.

APP /kmr-sak

