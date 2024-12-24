Armed Dacoits Deprive Citizen Of Cash, Valuables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Fourt armed dacoits have deprived citizen of cash, mobile phone and motorcycle at Dera Bypass in the limits of Dera Town police station on Tuesday.
According to details, 50-year-old Ali Marjan Wazir, resident of Bali-North reported to Dera Twon police that he was going on his motorcycle when four armed men stopped him on gunpoint.
The armed men snatched Rs 400,000 cash, a mobile phone and his motorcycle from him, he informed the police.
The police registered a case on the report of Ali Marjan and launched investigation into the matter.
APP/akt
