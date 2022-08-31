Armed dacoits deprived brokers from cash, valuables

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Four unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday looted away cash, cell phones and a car from three chicken brokers in the limits of Sadr Police Station.

According to police, four unidentified armed dacoits intercepted three chicken brokers as named Muhammad Imran, Sajid Ali and Mahar Zaman who used to buy chicken near Kunal Sharif Shrine.

They managed to snatch Rs two lac cash, cell phones, car from them on gun point. The armed outlaws put the brokers into their car by tiding with ropes and threw them near Ahmad Pur Siyal.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Rangpur police station along with police team reached on the spot and recovered the snatching car and started search.