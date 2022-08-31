UrduPoint.com

Armed Dacoits Deprived Brokers From Cash, Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Armed dacoits deprived brokers from cash, valuables

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Four unidentified armed dacoits on Wednesday looted away cash, cell phones and a car from three chicken brokers in the limits of Sadr Police Station.

According to police, four unidentified armed dacoits intercepted three chicken brokers as named Muhammad Imran, Sajid Ali and Mahar Zaman who used to buy chicken near Kunal Sharif Shrine.

They managed to snatch Rs two lac cash, cell phones, car from them on gun point. The armed outlaws put the brokers into their car by tiding with ropes and threw them near Ahmad Pur Siyal.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Rangpur police station along with police team reached on the spot and recovered the snatching car and started search.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Rangpur Buy From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

6 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

1 hour ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

2 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.