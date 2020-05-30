Armed dacoits injure citizen in dacoity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two armed dacoits opened fire and injured a citizen on showing resistance in a dacoity bid here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Two armed dacoits opened fire and injured a citizen on showing resistance in a dacoity bid here on Saturday.

A citizen namely Sabir Khan Budani resident of Fatehpur Budani Tehsil Alipur was going to his home from Alipur city when two armed dacoits intercepted him and on resistance, opened fire.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur. Police registered a case against unknown dacoits and investigation.