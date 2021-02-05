UrduPoint.com
Armed Dacoits Kills Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Armed dacoits kills woman

KASUR, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by armed robbers near Haweli Dogranwali Nand ka Takia.

Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Shakeel r/o Haweli Dabba wali along with his wife Sana bibi,was travelling towards home on motorcycle when some armed dacoits stopped them near Nand ka Takia.

The two-wheeler tried to escape but the accused opened fire behind them.The bullet hit straight on Sana's head and she died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

