Armed Dacoits Kills Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:40 AM
KASUR, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by armed robbers near Haweli Dogranwali Nand ka Takia.
Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Shakeel r/o Haweli Dabba wali along with his wife Sana bibi,was travelling towards home on motorcycle when some armed dacoits stopped them near Nand ka Takia.
The two-wheeler tried to escape but the accused opened fire behind them.The bullet hit straight on Sana's head and she died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital.
Police registered case and started investigation.