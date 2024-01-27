Armed dacoits loot cash, other valuables from mobile shop

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Armed dacoits looted cash, mobile phones and other goods from a mobile phone shop at gun point in the limits of City Police Station here Saturday.

According to details, three unknown armed outlaws entered into the mobile shop owned by Ali Hussain in Behari Colony of Mahmood Kot area and looted Rs 2,00,000 cash, mobile phones and computers from there.

City police registered the case and started legal action into the incident.