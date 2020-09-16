Armed dacoits loot cash, others from cold drink agency on gun point

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Six armed dacoits looted cash, mobile phone and other valuables from a cold drink agency at Karachi Road in limits of city Alipur police station premises.

According to details, six armed dacoits entered into a private cold drink agency at Karachi Road and held hostage the staff on gun point.

The dacoits looted cash worth Rs 305,000, two mobile phone and two laptops and threatened a worker over putting resistance.

The outlaws also took the CCTV DVR alongwith them.

City police Alipur reached the spot and collected evidences from the crime scene.

APP /shn-sak