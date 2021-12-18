UrduPoint.com

Armed Dacoits Loot Gold, Cash From Family, Injured Youth Over Resistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:59 PM

Armed dacoits loot gold, cash from family, injured youth over resistance

Armed dacoits looted gold ornaments and cash from a family at gun point and injured a youth over putting resistance during dacoity bid on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Armed dacoits looted gold ornaments and cash from a family at gun point and injured a youth over putting resistance during dacoity bid on Saturday.

According to details, a family of a local contractor namely Khalid Siddiq Bhatti was coming back to home after shopping when four armed dacoits riding on motorcycle intercepted them at gun point and looted 12 tola gold ornaments, Rs 5000 cash from them.

On hue and cry of the women, the son of Khalid Siddiq namely Muhammad Ali reached there and put resistance before the dacoits on which they opened fire and injured him and fled away.

The injured youth was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Burewala.

Upon receiving the information, SHO City police station along with police reached on the spot and started search of the fleeing dacoits.

