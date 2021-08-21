UrduPoint.com

Armed Dacoits Loot Rs 15mln From Cattle Brokers At Gun Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Armed dacoits loot Rs 15mln from cattle brokers at gun point

Three armed dacoits looted about Rs 15 million from brokers at Jawant Nagar cattle market in limits of Basti Malook police station here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Three armed dacoits looted about Rs 15 million from brokers at Jawant Nagar cattle market in limits of Basti Malook police station here on Saturday.

According to police sources, three armed dacoits riding on motorcycle entered into the cattle market situated at Jaswant Nagar area and opened fire.

The dacoits held hostage the brokers and looted cash on gun point and fled away.

Upon receiving the information, police reached on the spot and started search of the fleeing dacoits.

When contacted police spokesperson Muhammad Fiaz, confirmed that the dacoity incident was occurred in the cattle market. The police teams were conducting raids for the arrest of the dacoits, he added.

